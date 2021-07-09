UrduPoint.com
Fawad Pays Tributes To Fatima Jinnah

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:00 PM

Fawad pays tributes to Fatima Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday paid tributes to Mother of the Nation Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on the occasion of her 54th death anniversary.

In a tweet the minister said, it was a great honor for his family that his paternal uncle Chaudhry Altaf was one of the key leaders of her caravan in West Pakistan in the 1964 elections.

Sharing a rare group photo of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on the occasion of her arrival in Jhelum, he said this memorable picture was an asset of his family.

More Stories From Pakistan

