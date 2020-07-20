UrduPoint.com
Fawad Terms Opposition APC 'halwa' Party

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:07 PM

Fawad terms opposition APC 'halwa' party

Minister for Science and Technology , Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday termed the all parties conference of opposition as a 'Halwa party' conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology , Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday termed the all parties conference of opposition as a 'Halwa party' conference.

In a video statement, he said, "This is not an all parties conference but a Halwa party." There were many parties that had no credibility among the people, he added.

The minister said Pakistan Peoples Party was a very big party under the leadership of Benazir Bhutto but Asif Ali Zardari worked hard to limit it to the Sindh province.

And now Bilawal Bhutto was turning PPP into the party of interior Sindh, he said adding Pakistan Muslim League(N) did not know whether it was led by Nawaz Sharif or Shahbaz Sharif.

PML-N even did not know whether it headed by Maryam Nawaz, Khawaja Asif or Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, he remarked.

Referring to the meeting of Bilawal with PML-N leaders, he said people who met today were not among those who devised the political strategy.

"Instead of devising a political strategy they are more interested in a cup of tea," he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman might bring halwa to the All Parties Conference, he said adding an APC called for halwa could not be effective. "It will not be an all parties conference but an all parties Halwa conference."The government would have no problem with them as these people would come, eat, drink and go away, he added.

