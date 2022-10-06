Fayaz Hussain assumes charge as EC Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Naeem Ahmed, ECP Spokesman on Thursday informed that Fayaz Hussain Murad has assumed a charge of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Balochistan.

According to the Spokesman, Fayaz Hussain Murad took the charge of the post of Provincial Election Commissioner Balochistan on Thursday.

It might be recalled that Fayaz Hussain has held this position before as well.

In his message to the officers and staff of the Election Commission Balochistan, Provincial EC said that they should work diligently to achieve all their goals timely.