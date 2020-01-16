Fazaia Housing case: Sindh High Court rebukes NAB on violation of court orders

Chief Justice Sindh High Court after starting of hearing transferred case regarding the corruption of PAF's housing colony ,Fazaia Housing Scheme to the bench comprising of Justice K. K. Agha and Justice Mubeen Lakho

K. Agha and Justice Mubeen Lakho.On Thursday, during hearing, the court reprimanded NAB's investigation officer as to how they violated court orders and arrested Tanvir Ahmed and Bilal Tanvir, who were the partners of Pakistan Air Force in developing the housing scheme .

The court asked IO to tell his higher ups that they have done wrong. The court can cancel remand, release the persons and even put NAB's authorities in jail.The court adjourned the case till 28th January and said that no further adjournments would take place in the case.During the hearing the court also said that how the NAB is working that they first arrest people, restrict their freedom and liberty and then keep them for 90 days under garb of remand to gather evidence.

The NAB law on this aspect also needs to be reviewed.The IO tried to argue that it is a mega case, but the bench said that the court is only considering on this point as to how and why the orders of the court are violated.

The court is not concerned whether the allegations are small or big, which the prosecution has to prove at the trial stage.Earlier , on previous hearing held on 6th January , a two member bench of Sindh High Court (SHC) has sought reply from NAB on its unilateral action against Chaudhry Tanvir, partner of FAZAIA Housing Scheme and his son.During the course of hearing of contempt of court petition had been filed by Chaudhry Tanvir against NAB, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto of SHC inquired from investigation officers of NAB " the learned court had ordered that NAB should not take any negative action against the petitioner Chaudhry Tanvir but NAB ignored court's order and law and on the other hand arrest warrant was got implemented.

As to why contempt of court proceedings be not initiated.NAB had taken the plea that we had not ignored court's order but arrest warrants were got implemented.It is pertinent to mention here that in order to launch Fazaia housing scheme with Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Chaudhry Tanvir, owner of Maxim group transferred 430 acres land costing Rs about 6 billion in the name of institution.Under the agreement, the parties were declared partner of 50 percent unit each.

The matters worsened when PAF started committing violations of the agreement and started showing deliberate negligence to foil the project. The motive behind it was to grab 430 acres land through deception and fraud.Several applications were filed on behalf of Maxim to get implement agreement but PAF authorities ignored them.When Maxim resorted to court then NAB while taking unilateral action arrested Chaudhry Tanvir and his son Bilal Tanvir.The interesting aspect of the matter is this that NAB admitted before the court this agreement exists between PAF and Chaudhry Tanvir.

But NAB investigators are avoiding to tell the court that why PAF officers were not arrested.Maxim is of the view in fact PAF authorities' want that 430 acres land is devoured. Because we had transferred 430 acres land soon after the agreement in the name of PAF keeping in view the credible name of institution and this is also wrong that any corruption has been committed in this project.

A sum of Rs 13 billion collected from the people are lying in respective account and people also don't want to withdraw their money from this project. But PAF authorities have gone avaricious with leaning towards malafide intent.Maxim group has also taken this plea in NAB that PAF is enacting this game to grab 430 acres land.