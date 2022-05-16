FC Balochistan assists civil admin to stem Cholera spread in Dera Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan has started relief efforts and is assisting the civil administration in handling Spread of Cholera in Pir Koh area of Dera Bugti.

According to the official sources, water bowsers were employed to ensure supply of water to the local population.

A Medical camp was established for people affected with Cholera.

The doctors, nurses and paramedics were treating disease affected people.

A medical lab was also being established and necessary medicine was being provided to the affected population.