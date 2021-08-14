FC personnel martyred, two others injured in terrorists’ attack in Loralai: ISPR

(@fidahassanain)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2021) A Frontier Corps (FC) personnel embraced martyrdom and two others were left injured after terrorists attacked their vehicle in Balochistan’s Loralai, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The military’s media wing said that a FC vehicle carrying troops was passing through Shahrig area of Loralai when terrorists opened fire on it.

The ISPR said, “FC troops responded promptly and killed 3 terrorists,”. The martyred soldier was Naik Sharif and Major Qasim and another soldier were injured in the attack. The body and the injured have been shifted to CMH Quetta.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condemned the terrorist attack on the FC vehicle and termed it a cowardly act. He also expressed his condolences to the family of Naik Sharif.

He said, "terrorists cannot demoralise our forces by carrying out such cowardly attacks,".

Earlier on June 25, five Frontier Corps soldiers had been martyred in an attack by terrorists in Sibi, Balochistan.

The terrorists had targeted an FC patrol party in Sangan, District Sibi. During an exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials, an ISPR statement had said.