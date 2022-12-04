UrduPoint.com

FC Renovates Primary Health Center Zardalo In Harnai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 04, 2022 | 08:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan (North) renovated Primary Health Center Zardalo in Khost area of Harnai District.

According to a press release of FC here on Sunday, FC Balochistan (North) and PPHI (People Primary Health Care Initiative) jointly carried out the renovation of the Zardalo primary health center located in the Khost area of Harnai district of Balochistan.

The roof repair, medical room upgradation, and external wall repair were renovated.

Its aim is to provide facilities to the people by improving the existing health facilities and infrastructure.

