UrduPoint.com

FC Sets Up Free Medical Camp In Nushki's Killi Ghaznali

Faizan Hashmi Published January 07, 2022 | 08:42 PM

FC sets up free medical camp in Nushki's Killi Ghaznali

Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Nushki Militia held a free medical camp at Killi Ghaznali areas of Nushki district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Nushki Militia held a free medical camp at Killi Ghaznali areas of Nushki district on Friday.

On the special instructions of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, a free medical camp was organized by Frontier Corps' Nushki where more than 200 patients including 57 women and 90 children were treated under the supervision of specialist doctors including lady doctors and they were provided free medicines.

Patients were also tested for sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol through laboratory in the medical camp.

As the report, such free medical camps would be held in backward and remote areas of the province by FC Balochistan with an aim to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorstep who deprived of basic medical amenities.

Local tribesmen and patients thanked Frontier Corps Balochistan North for providing health treatment facilities to common men in the areas which is positive sign of local patients.

Related Topics

Balochistan Nushki Women Blood

Recent Stories

COMSTECH organizes webinar on 'Metabolomics Gatewa ..

COMSTECH organizes webinar on 'Metabolomics Gateway for Milestone Discoveries'

1 minute ago
 Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balcohistan

Mainly cloudy weather forecast for Balcohistan

1 minute ago
 DC urges all stakeholders to play role for success ..

DC urges all stakeholders to play role for success of ant-polio vaccination driv ..

1 minute ago
 3 killed, 1 injured in rain related incident

3 killed, 1 injured in rain related incident

1 minute ago
 59 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

59 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court orders to demolish sailing cl ..

Islamabad High Court orders to demolish sailing club near Rawal Lake

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.