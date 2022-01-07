Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Nushki Militia held a free medical camp at Killi Ghaznali areas of Nushki district on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan North Nushki Militia held a free medical camp at Killi Ghaznali areas of Nushki district on Friday.

On the special instructions of Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan North, a free medical camp was organized by Frontier Corps' Nushki where more than 200 patients including 57 women and 90 children were treated under the supervision of specialist doctors including lady doctors and they were provided free medicines.

Patients were also tested for sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol through laboratory in the medical camp.

As the report, such free medical camps would be held in backward and remote areas of the province by FC Balochistan with an aim to provide medical facilities to the people at their doorstep who deprived of basic medical amenities.

Local tribesmen and patients thanked Frontier Corps Balochistan North for providing health treatment facilities to common men in the areas which is positive sign of local patients.