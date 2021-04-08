FC South installs 10 water filtration plants in Tank, more in pipeline

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :With the cooperation of Frontier Corps South Headquarter, a water filtration plant on Thursday installed here at Sheikhanwala locality, a densely populated area of Tank.

CO 25 Sindh, DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and Additional Assistant Commissioner Yousaf Jatoi formally inaugurated the newly installed water plant in the presence of dignitaries. Political and social activists including Dr. Sheikh Ihsan Inqilabi, DSP Headquarter Iqbal Baloch, DSP Rural Rokhanzaib dignitaries of the area, members of civil society and local journalists as well as district administration officials were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Sheikh Ihsan Ullah Inqilabi and members of civil society said that the Pakistan Armed Forces and FC South were engaged in restoring lasting peace in Tank besides playing a leading role in serving the humanity and public welfare work.

The densely populated area of Tank, known as Mohalla Sheikhanwala, is home to the famous Girls' High school, as well as a beautiful Mosque.

With the installation of a filtration plant, a large number of students, worshipers and citizens belonging to nearby localities will benefit from the clean drinking water.

The people of area highly appreciated FC Headquarter. They also paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and FC South for restoring peace in the country. The people of the area also thanked and appreciated the efforts of Inspector General (IG) FC South Major General Omar Bashir and Sector Commander South on the installation of the water filtration plant.

The FC South has so far installed more than 10 water filtration plants in and around the city, while work has been completed to install several more filtration plants. The inauguration ceremony of the filtration plant was held in accordance with government COVID-19 SOPs.