UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FC South Installs 10 Water Filtration Plants In Tank, More In Pipeline

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:47 PM

FC South installs 10 water filtration plants in Tank, more in pipeline

With the cooperation of Frontier Corps South Headquarter, a water filtration plant on Thursday installed here at Sheikhanwala locality, a densely populated area of Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :With the cooperation of Frontier Corps South Headquarter, a water filtration plant on Thursday installed here at Sheikhanwala locality, a densely populated area of Tank.

CO 25 Sindh, DPO Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada and Additional Assistant Commissioner Yousaf Jatoi formally inaugurated the newly installed water plant in the presence of dignitaries. Political and social activists including Dr. Sheikh Ihsan Inqilabi, DSP Headquarter Iqbal Baloch, DSP Rural Rokhanzaib dignitaries of the area, members of civil society and local journalists as well as district administration officials were also present on the occasion.

Dr. Sheikh Ihsan Ullah Inqilabi and members of civil society said that the Pakistan Armed Forces and FC South were engaged in restoring lasting peace in Tank besides playing a leading role in serving the humanity and public welfare work.

The densely populated area of Tank, known as Mohalla Sheikhanwala, is home to the famous Girls' High school, as well as a beautiful Mosque.

With the installation of a filtration plant, a large number of students, worshipers and citizens belonging to nearby localities will benefit from the clean drinking water.

The people of area highly appreciated FC Headquarter. They also paid a glowing tribute to the sacrifices made by Pakistan Army and FC South for restoring peace in the country. The people of the area also thanked and appreciated the efforts of Inspector General (IG) FC South Major General Omar Bashir and Sector Commander South on the installation of the water filtration plant.

The FC South has so far installed more than 10 water filtration plants in and around the city, while work has been completed to install several more filtration plants. The inauguration ceremony of the filtration plant was held in accordance with government COVID-19 SOPs.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Water Civil Society Tank Jatoi Mosque From Government

Recent Stories

CDA retrieves 200 kanal land at Humak

27 seconds ago

Sahiwal-Samundri expressway on cards: Governor Pun ..

29 seconds ago

Govt provides Rs112.56 mln for development of tro ..

30 seconds ago

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

21 minutes ago

Death Toll From Sudan's West Darfur Clashes Rises ..

32 seconds ago

Dr Fehmida discuss matters on veterinary education ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.