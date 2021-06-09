FDE revises timings of educational institutions to prevent children from heat wave

Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) on Wednesday issued revised time table of educational institutions in the context of heat wave currently being experienced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Directorate of education (FDE) on Wednesday issued revised time table of educational institutions in the context of heat wave currently being experienced in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

According to a notification issued by FDE, as per new timings, each student shall attend the institution only twice a week with no consecutive attendance.

The timings for single shift Institutions was 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Mon to Thu). All students shall attend classes in staggered manner in two groups on alternate days with no more than 50 percent students to be allowed at any given day.

However, the timings for double shift institutions will be observed were as: Morning Shift: 07:00 am to 11:00 am (Mon to Thu). All students shall attend classes in staggered manner in two groups on alternate days with no more than 50 percent students to be allowed at any given day.

As per details of evening shift, the classes will be held from 007:00 am to 11:00 am (Fri to Sat).

All students shall attend their classes on given days with staggered seating in compliance with COVID-19 SOPs.

There shall be no compromise in SOPs compliance in premises and transport.

Moreover students should be advised to cover their heads while commuting to and from institutions. Use of hat, cap and umbrella to be encouraged along with sufficient intake of liquids/water, the notification available with APP said.

Friday shall be a working day for staff (teaching and admin) in single shift and morning shift of double shift with Saturday being off for them.

All Area Education Officers are requested to ensure dissemination of information and its implementation in true letter and spirit.

The notification has been issued to all Heads of Institutions (Hols), Islamabad Model School/Colleges (Boys/Girls) Urban and Rural Areas, Islamabad to ensure the compliance.