Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar Calls On Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh Ur Rehma

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Finance Minister, Ishaq Dar called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman here at Governor House on Saturday. Various issues including the overall economic situation of the country were discussed in the meeting.

Talking on this occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rahman said that the entire economic team under the leadership of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is making all out efforts to bring improvement and stability in the economy.

Governor said that the rate of inflation had been low, GDP growth had been better and Pakistan had been emerging as a strong country economically in the previous tenures of Pakistan Muslim League (N).

He said that PML-N was committed to bring economic stability in the country despite multiple challenges faced by the country.

Governor also congratulated Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on his recent successful foreign visits and said that the way the whole world had announced the relief package for the people of Pakistan in recent foreign visits was an expression of confidence in the transparency of the present government.

Governor appreciated the efforts of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for making sincere and strenuous efforts for stabilizing country's economy.

On this occasion, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that there would be further improvement in the economy in the coming days. He said that such economic challenges had never been witnessed before in the history of the country, but despite this, the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was using all its abilities to bring economic stability in the country.

