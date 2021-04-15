UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Govt Giving Ample Funds For Uplifting Sindh: Haleem Adil

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

Federal govt giving ample funds for uplifting Sindh: Haleem Adil

Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the federal government was giving ample funds for development of Sindh and the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday would unveil a package for Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the federal government was giving ample funds for development of Sindh and the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday would unveil a package for Sindh.

Addressing a press conference at IBA Sukkur, he said that the federal government gave Sindh Rs 60 billion during hard times. He said Ehsaas cash fund money was still being distributed.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a Sindh package in Sukkur and he would also visit Karachi.

He said Federal minister Asad Umar has visited different areas and was visiting Sindh for mega projects. He said the federal government was going to give the people of Sindh what they were not given by Sindh government during last 13 years. He said Rs 600 Crore have already been spent in district Matiari but these funds were not yet seen adding that such funding were also present in all other districts also.

Haleem Adil further said that in Sindh jobless youth were being given loans up to Rs1million. He said cash assistance was being given to 1.9 million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program. He said two installments of Rs6000 were being paid in one go. He said the federal government has given a package of Rs 60 billion to the masses through utility stores.

He said he would like to ask from the government of Sindh what it has done for poor masses. He said the corruption mafia got CNICs from poor masses in the name of ration and tractors were obtained on these cards on cheap rates and sold in Punjab on higher rates. He said this landmark corruption was also done by the Omni Group. He said a reference was being filed in this regard.

He said"We will take in confidence all stakeholders and give full relief to public." Replying to a question,he said billions were spent in Sukkur but still heaps of garbage were present. He said funds of billions of rupees were spent in irrigation department but only some favorite families were benefited.

Haleem said"We will also meet with the intellectuals of GDA and discuss the problems of masses with them.Kamyab Jawan Scholarship programs are running successfully.Tomorrow the people of Sukkur would welcome Imran Khan. He said during last 13 years Rs 7880billion came to Sindh but no development is seen in Sindh anywhere." He said" Sindh is the province that passed the Pakistan resolution adding that 65percent revenue is generated from Sindh but still Karachi is a Katchra Kundi.70 percent people of Sindh drink contaminated water and catch diseases. He said measles, AIDS, hepatitis and other diseases are spreading fast in Sindh.The Sindh government has stopped children vaccination project and for last 8 months no vaccination of children is done in the province." Haleem Adil Sheikh said" lawlessness is increasing in Sindh after 2019 Police Order. All policing power are now actually with the CM House. SHOs are posted on demand of PPP local leaders and SSPs on demand of PPP ministers. Sindh police is serving political people and they have no concern for the poor masses." He said after the comments of Justice Gorar, now corruption in even made in dog killing funds."Sindh in the province with highest number if dog bite cases.Rs92 Crore were devoured in the name of castration of dogs.the rulers of Sindh are hurling threats to judges who give verdicts against them."He said tomorrow would bring a new day in Sindh and we will not leave alone the people of Sindh.He said after the 18th amendment all powers were vested with Sindh government. However,federal government was giving funds for people of Sindh. He said the rulers of Sindh were the hurdle in way of health cards to the people of Sindh.

He said"Federal government wants to issue the health cards but the Sindh government was not ready to give its share. No medicines or vaccines of snake and dog bite are available in government hospitals."

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Resolution Prime Minister Asad Umar Police AIDS Poor Punjab Water Visit Sukkur Matiari Money 2019 National University All From Government Share Institute Of Business Administration Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Billion Million Opposition

Recent Stories

NAS Sports Tournament opens with exciting padel du ..

11 minutes ago

French Lower Parliamentary House Passes Disputed S ..

3 minutes ago

NATO allies 'stand' with US on Russia sanctions

3 minutes ago

US Intel Agencies Accuse Russia's SVR of Compromis ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Lebanon's Hariri on Friday - R ..

3 minutes ago

Gold prices increase Rs500 to Rs103,000 per tola 1 ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.