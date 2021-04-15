Federal govt giving ample funds for uplifting Sindh: Haleem Adil

Leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the federal government was giving ample funds for development of Sindh and the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday would unveil a package for Sindh

Addressing a press conference at IBA Sukkur, he said that the federal government gave Sindh Rs 60 billion during hard times. He said Ehsaas cash fund money was still being distributed.He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a Sindh package in Sukkur and he would also visit Karachi.

He said Federal minister Asad Umar has visited different areas and was visiting Sindh for mega projects. He said the federal government was going to give the people of Sindh what they were not given by Sindh government during last 13 years. He said Rs 600 Crore have already been spent in district Matiari but these funds were not yet seen adding that such funding were also present in all other districts also.

Haleem Adil further said that in Sindh jobless youth were being given loans up to Rs1million. He said cash assistance was being given to 1.9 million beneficiaries of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program. He said two installments of Rs6000 were being paid in one go. He said the federal government has given a package of Rs 60 billion to the masses through utility stores.

He said he would like to ask from the government of Sindh what it has done for poor masses. He said the corruption mafia got CNICs from poor masses in the name of ration and tractors were obtained on these cards on cheap rates and sold in Punjab on higher rates. He said this landmark corruption was also done by the Omni Group. He said a reference was being filed in this regard.

He said"We will take in confidence all stakeholders and give full relief to public." Replying to a question,he said billions were spent in Sukkur but still heaps of garbage were present. He said funds of billions of rupees were spent in irrigation department but only some favorite families were benefited.

Haleem said"We will also meet with the intellectuals of GDA and discuss the problems of masses with them.Kamyab Jawan Scholarship programs are running successfully.Tomorrow the people of Sukkur would welcome Imran Khan. He said during last 13 years Rs 7880billion came to Sindh but no development is seen in Sindh anywhere." He said" Sindh is the province that passed the Pakistan resolution adding that 65percent revenue is generated from Sindh but still Karachi is a Katchra Kundi.70 percent people of Sindh drink contaminated water and catch diseases. He said measles, AIDS, hepatitis and other diseases are spreading fast in Sindh.The Sindh government has stopped children vaccination project and for last 8 months no vaccination of children is done in the province." Haleem Adil Sheikh said" lawlessness is increasing in Sindh after 2019 Police Order. All policing power are now actually with the CM House. SHOs are posted on demand of PPP local leaders and SSPs on demand of PPP ministers. Sindh police is serving political people and they have no concern for the poor masses." He said after the comments of Justice Gorar, now corruption in even made in dog killing funds."Sindh in the province with highest number if dog bite cases.Rs92 Crore were devoured in the name of castration of dogs.the rulers of Sindh are hurling threats to judges who give verdicts against them."He said tomorrow would bring a new day in Sindh and we will not leave alone the people of Sindh.He said after the 18th amendment all powers were vested with Sindh government. However,federal government was giving funds for people of Sindh. He said the rulers of Sindh were the hurdle in way of health cards to the people of Sindh.

He said"Federal government wants to issue the health cards but the Sindh government was not ready to give its share. No medicines or vaccines of snake and dog bite are available in government hospitals."