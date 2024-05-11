Federal Minister Engineer Amir Muqam Briefed On Shahrah Nager Project
Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam was briefed on the Shahrah Nager project during his visit to Gilgit-Baltistan.
Secretary Water and Power Sabtain Ahmed, informed the minister that the project's administrative approval was granted in 2021 and it can be used as an alternative to the Karakoram Highway(KKH).
The project will cost approximately Rs 4.5 billion and is expected to be completed within three years.
The minister was told that the project's completion will not only facilitate travel for the people of Nager District but also promote tourism.
The Federal Minister assured that he would remove any obstacles hindering the project's completion and ensure the timely release of funds.
