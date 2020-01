Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan directs CAA to form special task force to help passengers at airports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to establish a special task force to help passengers, who were stranded at airports due to weather conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Thursday directed Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to establish a special task force to help passengers, who were stranded at airports due to weather conditions.

The minister directed Chief Operating Officer, Air Port Manager Terminal Manager, Duty Terminal Manager for extending help to passengers of delayed flights due to prevailing fog situation at their respective airports.

Air Port Managers (APMs), Deputy Air Port Managers (DY APMs) and Terminal Managers (TMs) should ensure their presence in lounges/boarding areas for monitoring situation and pre-empt rowdy situation, he added.

All Air Port Managers (APMs)/Chief Operating Officers (COOs) are also directed to form a task force and ensure their availability after work hours.

A senior officer Deputy Air Port Manager (APM)/Terminal Manager (TM) should head the team that should consist of all stakeholders i.e. Airports Security Force (ASF), airline and ground handling representatives in order to handle delayed flights and their passengers as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).