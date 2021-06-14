Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry visits Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

In collaboration with Arts Council, neutral film and TV awards will be held at the federal level in December. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2021) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has announced that the federal government in collaboration with the Arts Council will hold neutral film and TV awards at the federal level in December while promoting arts and culture in the country. The Performing Arts Academy will be established in collaboration with the Council.

Fortunately, the Arts Council of Pakistan has now grown into the largest cultural institution in Pakistan. He expressed these views during his visit to the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi on Sunday evening. President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah with Vice President Munawar Saeed, Secretary Ejaz Farooqi, Joint Secretary Asjad Bukhari, members of Governing Body Kashif Grami, Saadat Jafri, Bashir Saduzai, Ambereen Haseeb Amber, Shakeel Khan, Chand Gul & Irfanullah Khan welcomed the Federal Minister in the Arts Council.

The Federal Minister said that providing so many free facilities to the citizens in the private sector is the best and exemplary example.

The government encourages individuals and institutions who are striving for change in society. The change is visible in the world's largest Urdu and regional language conferences, the development of culture in every region of the country, and other arts performing conferences and seminars, and the establishment of the Art Institute to facilitate the teaching and learning of young people. This is a great service. After planting trees in the Arts Council, Chaudhry also visited various departments in all the buildings of the Arts Council, including the open-air theater.

While inspecting the Josh Malihabadi Library, President Ahmad Shah said that 25,000 books have been collected so far but a library of more than 1.5 million books is being set up which can accommodate 500,000 books. The Federal Minister inspected the studios set up by the Arts Council and said that it would play an important role in the development of film and drama. It is gratifying to see these facilities that an NGO is doing such charitable work. This is due to the dynamic leadership of this organization.