Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan reviews plans for Kashmir Solidarity Day

The government has decided to hold special events and hand-chain on Feb 5—the Kashmir Day—to express solidarity with Kashmiri people suffering from Indian occupation.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2020) Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur has held a meeting to examine the programs and ceremony in connection with “Kashmir-Solidarity Day” in the country.

The Minister president over a high-level meeting and discussed the plan and roadmap for ceremonies and programs regarding “Kashmir-Solidarity-Day”. High Officials and authorities concerned took part in the meeting.

The people in Occupied Kashmir are still under curfew and the internet service has not been allowed there to Kashmiri people.