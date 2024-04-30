PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) In line with the directions of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Federal Ombudsman) Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, Regional Office here on Tuesday arranged a briefing session for the students of Law and Shariah Department, Islamia College University.

Badshah Gul Wazir, Advisor Incharge and Bakhtiar Gul, Deputy Advisor made a detailed presentation to the students and faculty of Law and Shariah Department, Islamia College University, Peshawar on the working and grievance resolution mechanism of the institution of the federal ombudsman.

Around 300-400 students and faculty participated in the briefing.

The adviser highlighted the role and functions of the Wafaqi Mohtasib regarding dispensation of cost-free relief to people.

The complaints could be filed either through simple application or online services.

Badshah Gul Wazir said complaints were decided in sixty days period.

Towards the end, the students asked several questions about the institution of Wafaqi Mohtasib which were elaborately responded by the adviser.

