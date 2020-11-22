Federal Ombudsman starts receiving online complaints

The Federal Ombudsman has started receiving online complaints from citizens due to second wave of corona pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ):The Federal Ombudsman has started receiving online complaints from citizens due to second wave of corona pandemic.

According to Director General Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Faisalabad Enayatullah, coronavirus is again spreading in Pakistan. Therefore, Federal Ombudsman has planned to save people from this pandemic by implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In this connection, the Federal Ombudsman has also introduced an App through which the citizens can submit their complaints online against the government departments including Wapda, SNGPL, Benazir Income Support Program, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Postal, Life Insurance, State Life Insurance, National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Post, National Savings Centers and EOBI, etc.

He said that citizens could submit their applications on a plain paper and get their complaints lodged through telephone or through internet by downloading Google App and prompt action would be taken for redress of the complaints without any delay.