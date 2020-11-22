UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Ombudsman Starts Receiving Online Complaints

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:01 AM

Federal Ombudsman starts receiving online complaints

The Federal Ombudsman has started receiving online complaints from citizens due to second wave of corona pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ):The Federal Ombudsman has started receiving online complaints from citizens due to second wave of corona pandemic.

According to Director General Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Faisalabad Enayatullah, coronavirus is again spreading in Pakistan. Therefore, Federal Ombudsman has planned to save people from this pandemic by implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In this connection, the Federal Ombudsman has also introduced an App through which the citizens can submit their complaints online against the government departments including Wapda, SNGPL, Benazir Income Support Program, NADRA, Passport Office, Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Postal, Life Insurance, State Life Insurance, National Bank of Pakistan, Pakistan Post, National Savings Centers and EOBI, etc.

He said that citizens could submit their applications on a plain paper and get their complaints lodged through telephone or through internet by downloading Google App and prompt action would be taken for redress of the complaints without any delay.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Internet Google National Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Post From Government SNGPL Coronavirus

Recent Stories

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

23 minutes ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

42 minutes ago

South African President Praises G20 Consensus on U ..

42 minutes ago

Collective efforts key to recovery, growth: Mohamm ..

51 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned over groundless allegatio ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.