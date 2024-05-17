The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Ambassador (Retd) Dr. Rizwan Ahmad accompanied by Associate Advisor Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz Ali, visited the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Fatima Jinnah Branch

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Regional Head of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Ambassador (Retd) Dr. Rizwan Ahmad accompanied by Associate Advisor Dr. Sheikh Imtiaz Ali, visited the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Fatima Jinnah Branch.

The visit was prompted by public complaints regarding ATM machine malfunctions, lack of cash availability, and the absence of receipts.

During the visit, Dr. Rizwan Ahmad emphasized the need to improve the bank's operational procedures and reduce customer waiting times. The bank officials informed them that two new ATM machines had been installed, upon which Dr.

Sheikh Imtiaz Ali checked them, which did not have paper rolls for receipt.

Dr. Rizwan Ahmad directed that ATM machines should be kept in proper working condition at all times, ensuring that they neither run out of cash nor paper rolls. He also inquired about the facilities and staff behavior at the bank.

Speaking to the people on the occasion, Dr. Rizwan Ahmad mentioned that the Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman was located in the State Life Building, where complaints against federal institutions can be lodged free of charge and the institution ensures justice to the people in every possible way.

APP/ irp