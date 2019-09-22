Female faculty of Islamia University takes out rally in solidarity with Kashmiri women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Female faculty members and staff members participated in a rally to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri women who are facing curfew and brutal use of force by Indian Occupied army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Mamuna Ghani led the walk.

Speaking on the occasion she said they were gathered to pay salute to bravery and courage of mothers, sisters and daughters of occupied Kashmir.

They stand with them and demand end of human rights violation and they should be given their right of self-determination which was promised by the international community in the United Nation many decades ago.