UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Female Faculty Of Islamia University Takes Out Rally In Solidarity With Kashmiri Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 12:40 PM

Female faculty of Islamia University takes out rally in solidarity with Kashmiri women

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2019 ) :Female faculty members and staff members participated in a rally to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri women who are facing curfew and brutal use of force by Indian Occupied army in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dean Faculty of Arts Prof Dr Mamuna Ghani led the walk.

Speaking on the occasion she said they were gathered to pay salute to bravery and courage of mothers, sisters and daughters of occupied Kashmir.

They stand with them and demand end of human rights violation and they should be given their right of self-determination which was promised by the international community in the United Nation many decades ago.

Related Topics

India Army Jammu Women

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Abrahamic House of Fraternity embodies ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 22, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

'Black bloc' protesters spoil Paris climate march ..

13 hours ago

No mega corruption scam surfaced during PTI govt: ..

13 hours ago

Environmental activists pluck plastic from world's ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.