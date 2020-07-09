ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday served notices to the respondents on a petition filed by a female teacher seeking recovery of her missing husband.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on the petition filed by Hafiza Hajira Madni. The petition had named Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Anti Terrorism Department Punjab, station house officer Sabzi Mandi and others as respondents.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner said she and her husband had been associated with teaching profession and both were peaceful citizens.

There was no complaint against them in any department of the country, she added.

The petition further said her husband had been kidnapped by unknown people on June 6, adding a first information report was registered with the Police Station Sabzi Mandi regarding the incident.

The petitioner said the police were not taking concrete steps to recover her husband.

The court served notices to respondents and sough comments till July 23.