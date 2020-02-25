Feminism not be misconstrued as anti-men ,Says Burfat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said feminism not to be misconstrued as anti-men as in present era, the contribution of both is pivotal for bringing progress and prosperity in the country.

Not long ago, main activities in women's lives were considered being a good cook, an abiding wife, taking care of the kids and the household, he said and added, women were not even allowed to vote in the past century.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while speaking as a chief guest at daylong seminar on "Modern Feminism" organized by Students Forum of the Department of International Relations in collaboration with Department of urdu at Nelson Mandela Hall of the I.R. Department on Tuesday.

He said that there were very few female scientists in the past because women's education was never encouraged while men were taking leading positions in business, economy and science.

"For a very long time, women were considered inferior to men, however, the role of women in society has significantly changed during the recent decades, he said and added the first positive changes occurred after the World War I.

Today the importance of women in the society is beyond any suspicion, the Vice Chancellor said and added, in today's world, women with their ambitions, intelligence and strengths have proved that the word 'inferior' has nothing in common with their gender.

Observing that a woman possessed special significance in all relations, the Vice Chancellor called for an end to patriarchal mindset to earn women their rightful place in society. The social transformation would not be possible without social mainstreaming of women, he added.

He said that only empowered women could serve as the most powerful catalysts for social development and prosperity.

The founder Women Writers Forum Dr. Bushra Iqbal Malik who was the guest speaker of the seminar said that the term feminism was often considered synonymous with something 'anti-men' which was an incorrect notion.

"The society without women empowerment and mainstreaming would stay socially and economically paralyzed with no significant progress prospects", she opined.

Citing examples from various women liberation movements, she said women, by nature happened to be dauntless, daring, audacious and enterprising.

Among others, Chairperson, Department of International Relations Dr. Ishrat Afshan Abbasi, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi and Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Sumera Umrani were also present on the occasion.