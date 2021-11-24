Fertilizer control rooms set up in Faisalabad

Fertilizer Control Rooms have been established in all tehsils of the district to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Fertilizer Control Rooms have been established in all tehsils of the district to ensure availability of fertilizers to farmers at fixed rates.

The main control room was set up at DC Office where Muhammad Sadiq will be its in-charge while Deputy Director Agriculture Khalid Mehmood and Field Assistant Agriculture Abdus Samad would resolve public complaints.

People can contact this room through telephone numbers 041-9201491 and 041-9201492.

Similarly, a fertilizer control room was also established in Tehsil City with a land line telephone number 041-9200311 and Assistant Director Agriculture Dr Khalid Iqbal and Junior Clerk AC Office Hasan Bilal will hear complaints of farmers.

Another control room was set up in Tehsil Sadr, where Assistant Director Agriculture Khalid Iqbal and Head Clerk Aqeel Ahmad would receive fertilizer-related complaints through telephone number 041-9200782.

A control room was established in Tehsil Chak Jhumra with land line telephone number 041-8527399 where Assistant Director Agriculture Sajid Mehmood Qasim and Junior Clerk Ali Raza will perform duties.

In Tehsil Jaranwala, Assistant Director Agriculture Mansoor Ahmad and Junior Clerk Ahad Noor would receive the complaints of farmers in the control room about fertilizers on 041-4312913.

In Tehsil Sammundri, the control room was set up with land line telephone number 041-9240079 whereas Assistant Director Agriculture Faizur Rasool and Field Assistant Agriculture Muhammad Nadeem would perform duties in the control room.

The fertilizer control room in Tehsil Tandlianwala would work with land line telephone number041-3441205 where Assistant Director Agriculture Khalid Parvaiz and Junior Clerk ShahidLateef would receive and redress fertilizer-related complaints, spokesman added.