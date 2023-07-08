Open Menu

FESCO Issues Shutdown Program

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 02:20 PM

FESCO issues shutdown program

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Sunday for necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program, power supply from Narwala Road, Ali, Qadir Abad, Madina Abad, Ahmad Abad, Faiz Abad and Siddhupura feeders linked with 132-kV Narwala Road grid station will remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 3 p.m. while Sheikhupura Road, Chenab Limited, Yousuf Abad, 500-kV Gatti, Mannanwala and Johar Colony feeders connected with 132-kV Nishatabad grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

