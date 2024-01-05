Open Menu

FGEHA Decides To Implement PPRA E-system

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has decided to implement PPRA’s electronic system of procurement E-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (EPADS) in organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) has decided to implement PPRA’s electronic system of procurement E-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (EPADS) in organization.

Capt. (R) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Director General, FGEHA directed Director (IT) to implement the procurement system earliest, said a press release.

Asim Amir, Director (IT) requested PPRA and organized a two-day training session from 4th-5th January 2024, for the employees of FGEHA in the Committee Room of FGEHA.

Rizwan Mahmood, Director (MIS), and Ms.

Wardha Rizwan, Principal business Analyst from PPRA delivered the introductory session very diligently, which was informative for the participants. Mr. Faiz Umer Sial, Director (Admin), and Mr. Ahmed Hassan, Deputy Director (GA) provided their full support for organizing this training.

This digitization/e-Procurement System (i.e. E-Pak Acquisition & Disposal System (E-PADS)) will improve governance, management, transparency, accountability, and quality of public procurement, and ensure an effective Monitoring & Evaluation System in FGEHA.

