FGEHA, Hammer Properties Signs MoU To Provide Residential Plots
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 05:35 PM
The Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) and MS Hammer Properties Pvt Ltd Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide residential plots to government employees at a low rate with the help of the private sector
The signing ceremony was presided over by Director General FGEHA Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal participated by Chief Executive Officer, MS Hammer Properties Mohammad Sohail Khan and other senior officials of the authority, said a news release issued here.
Director Joint Venture Projects briefed the details regarding the MoU and said that under the agreement around 530 acres of land located near M-9 Motorway, Karachi will be developed with the help of the private sector to provide residential plots at a low rate.
Zafar Iqbal has assured that the authority aims to provide plots at low rate to the government employees and under the MoU all the members of the authority will be given residential plots/houses/apartments as soon as possible.
Later, the agreement will be signed between the FGEHA and Hammer Properties by FGEHA joint venture rules.
