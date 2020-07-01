FGEIs launched alumni portal

In an effort to channelize alumni's professional, Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/ Garrisons) launched its own and exclusive portal for its alumni and made available on their official website www.fgei-cg.gov.pk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :In an effort to channelize alumni's professional, Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/ Garrisons) launched its own and exclusive portal for its alumni and made available on their official website www.fgei-cg.gov.pk.

The department has already taken plenty of steps to improve their standards too.

According to spokesman of FEGI, this portal will not only provide meaningful link among the ex-students of FGEIs but will also channelize their efforts towards enhancing education standards at their alma maters. Alumni can connect to their preferred institute through this portal to offer their services in any form of their choice.

Alumni of FGEIs has the honour to have reputable and well-known personalities in all walks of life.

To mention few, it includes President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Federal Minister of Planning Development Reform and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah, Former Pakistan Ambassador to the USA Maleeha Lodhi, Politician, Philanthropist, Singer Abrar-ul-Haq and others. Currently, all former students are cut off from their institutions and this portal has been launched to bridge communication gap and encourage them to play their roles towards the good cause of nation building.

FGEIs were arduously pursuing to alleviate their former and current students for the best platforms and facilities through technology.