UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FGEIs Launched Alumni Portal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:29 AM

FGEIs launched alumni portal

In an effort to channelize alumni's professional, Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/ Garrisons) launched its own and exclusive portal for its alumni and made available on their official website www.fgei-cg.gov.pk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :In an effort to channelize alumni's professional, Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/ Garrisons) launched its own and exclusive portal for its alumni and made available on their official website www.fgei-cg.gov.pk.

The department has already taken plenty of steps to improve their standards too.

According to spokesman of FEGI, this portal will not only provide meaningful link among the ex-students of FGEIs but will also channelize their efforts towards enhancing education standards at their alma maters. Alumni can connect to their preferred institute through this portal to offer their services in any form of their choice.

Alumni of FGEIs has the honour to have reputable and well-known personalities in all walks of life.

To mention few, it includes President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi, Federal Minister of Planning Development Reform and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah, Former Pakistan Ambassador to the USA Maleeha Lodhi, Politician, Philanthropist, Singer Abrar-ul-Haq and others. Currently, all former students are cut off from their institutions and this portal has been launched to bridge communication gap and encourage them to play their roles towards the good cause of nation building.

FGEIs were arduously pursuing to alleviate their former and current students for the best platforms and facilities through technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Chief Justice Asad Umar President Of Pakistan Technology Education Maleeha Lodhi Islamabad High Court All From Government Best Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Community Solidarity Fund Against COVID-19 sponsor ..

1 hour ago

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

1 hour ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.