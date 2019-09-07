FIA arrests human trafficker, recovers Rs 14.8 million

Federal Investigation Agency Anti Human Trafficking Circle, has arrested an alleged human trafficker and recovered Rs 14.8 million from his possession in a action here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Investigation Agency Anti Human Trafficking Circle , has arrested an alleged human trafficker and recovered Rs 14.8 million from his possession in a action here on Saturday.

FIA press release said here that the accused identified as Yasir was arrested for cheating and collecting money from innocent people for sending them abroad.

The action was taken on the complaint of a citizen Saqib in which he submitted that the accused had cheated heavy amount from him for foreign country job and immigration.

Further investigation is underway.