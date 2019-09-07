UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Arrests Human Trafficker, Recovers Rs 14.8 Million

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 10:51 PM

FIA arrests human trafficker, recovers Rs 14.8 million

Federal Investigation Agency Anti Human Trafficking Circle, has arrested an alleged human trafficker and recovered Rs 14.8 million from his possession in a action here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Investigation Agency Anti Human Trafficking Circle, has arrested an alleged human trafficker and recovered Rs 14.8 million from his possession in a action here on Saturday.

FIA press release said here that the accused identified as Yasir was arrested for cheating and collecting money from innocent people for sending them abroad.

The action was taken on the complaint of a citizen Saqib in which he submitted that the accused had cheated heavy amount from him for foreign country job and immigration.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Job Circle Money Federal Investigation Agency From Million

Recent Stories

England 301 all out against Australia in fourth Te ..

5 minutes ago

Struggling Watford sack Garcia

5 minutes ago

Netherlands asked Ukraine not to hand over MH17 su ..

5 minutes ago

New judicial year opening ceremony to be held simu ..

5 minutes ago

Far-right Dutch MEP predicts come-back for nationa ..

9 minutes ago

Putin, Kazakh Ex-Leader Nazarbayev Discuss Bilater ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.