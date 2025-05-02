FIA Arrests PO In Hawala, Money Laundering
Faizan Hashmi Published May 02, 2025 | 07:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The FIA Anti-Money Laundering Circle has arrested a proclaimed offender (POs) Amir Manzoor from Haripur due to his involvement in hawala/hundi operations, money laundering and illegal Currency exchange.
An FIA spokesman said that Amir Manzoor was a key player in illegal financial networks and had been wanted in multiple cases filed by Commercial Banking Circles in Islamabad and Sargodha.
The accused had allegedly earned millions of rupees through money laundering and unregulated currency dealings.
In 2024, the FIA authorities recovered millions in local and foreign currency from his possession during a raid but the accused managed to escape after which he was declared as Proclaimed Offender.
The FIA sent the accused behind bars and launched a detailed investigation into his financial activities. Further raids are underway to apprehend other individuals linked to his network, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..
Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..
PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students
Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760
Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today
Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025
Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..
China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS
PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DG pest warning inspects mango, cotton fields1 minute ago
-
FIA arrests PO in hawala, money laundering1 minute ago
-
DC Dera chairs meeting of revenue officials for resolving public Issues11 minutes ago
-
DC directs departments to improve citizen services11 minutes ago
-
Luxury railway saloons now open to public11 minutes ago
-
DC inspects drainage system after rainfall21 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif lauds political unity on national security21 minutes ago
-
Japan hosts high-level stakeholders meeting to boost Pakistani workforce integration31 minutes ago
-
RDMC partners with Indus Hospital to establish Mother & Child Health Unit in Humai, Chagai31 minutes ago
-
3,700-kg hazardous meat, 3,000-litre adulterated milk discarded31 minutes ago
-
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in the city’s Masajids31 minutes ago
-
DC reviews school facilities31 minutes ago