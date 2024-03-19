Open Menu

FIA Nabs Two Human Traffickers

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2024 | 12:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) In a major operation by Anti Human Trafficking Circle, FIA Peshawar two human traffickers were held who were operating the business of travel agencies.

According to FIA spokesman, the accused Muhammad Sulaiman and Naseer Hussain were arrested during raids on the offices of travel agencies located in Ram Das Chowk, Charsadda Chowk and Deans Trade Center Peshawar.

The arrested suspects were operating the business of travel agencies without licenses and were involved in a huge amount of money from innocent people promising to send them abroad.

The FIA team recovered 11 Pakistani passports from the possession of the accused, the spokesman said.

APP/adi

