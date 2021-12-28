FIA retrieves state land worth Rs 15 bln

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab Director Muhammad Rizwan on Monday said that FIA retrieved state land worth billions of rupees from illegal occupants across the country.

Addressing a press conference at his office, Muhammad Rizwan said that retrieved state land was owned by Evacue Trust Property board (ETPB) which was under the illegal occupation since long.

He said that FIA team along with police officials, ETPB squad retrieved the state properties worth rupees 15 billion including state property worth rupees 6 billion in Lahore and properties worth rupees 4 billion in other areas of the Punjab.

Moreover, property retrieved from illegal occupants worth rupees one billion in Baluchistan, 2 billion in KPK, more than one billion in Islamabad while the further operation was also continued in Karachi.

He said that in the next phase, FIA would continue operation against illegal occupants and expected to retrieve state land worth Rs 100 billion, adding that FIA also sought cooperation of Rangers in Sindh.