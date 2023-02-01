UrduPoint.com

FIFA President Visits "Saudi House" In Bahrain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2023 | 11:40 AM

FIFA president visits "Saudi House" in Bahrain

MANAMA, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino visited the Saudi House in Manama, the capital of Bahrain ON Wednesday.

The Saudi House area is hosting the 33rd AFC General Assembly, which began yesterday and runs through tomorrow night.

The 19th Asian Cup will be held in Saudi Arabia with the slogan "Forward for Asia," the FIFA president was told during a tour of the Saudi House.

Infantino was given a briefing on the stadiums proposed to host games and the Saudi national team's history in the Asian Cup, including the Green Falcons winning the championship three times, in 1984, 1988, and 1996.

