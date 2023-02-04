Finance Minister terms Imran’s recent tweet irresponsible

(@Abdulla99267510)

Ishaq Dar has said that Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan's economy from World's 24th largest to 47th in 2022.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Saturday strongly reacted to a recent tweet of PTI Chairman Imran Khan against the government describing it irresponsible.

Dar said that Khan designed the tweet only to damage the country's security situation and vitiare the political atmosphere.

Taking to Twitter, the Finance Minister said Imran Khan destroyed Pakistan's economy from World's 24th largest to 47th in 2022. He said this speaks volume of bad governance, incompetence, unprecedented debt accumulation, mismanagement and corruption-led rule which caused high inflation and unbearable miseries for the people of Pakistan.

Ishaq Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif invited the PTI Chairman as Leader of a political party for a national dialogue on security subject and National Action Plan which affects every Pakistani and Imran Khan's response in this uncouth and crass manner is shocking.

Imran Khan had earlier in the day tweeted about cart pushers.

Khan said, "At a time of rising inflation & unemployment this Imported Govt showed its callousness again by demolishing street vendor carts in Islamabad's I 10 sector provided by our Govt under Ehsaas Rehriban prog. Condemnable inhumane act deliberately targeting the poor & vulnerable,".