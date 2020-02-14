UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIR Of Accidental Death Of MUET Student Registered Against University Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 10:16 PM

FIR of accidental death of MUET student registered against university officials

In an accidental death case of a student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, the varsity's Public Relations Officers, Transport Officer and a bus driver have been booked in an FIR

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :In an accidental death case of a student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, the varsity's Public Relations Officers, Transport Officer and a bus driver have been booked in an FIR.

The case was registered here Friday at Qasimabad police station on the complaint of Syed Ali Mir Shah, father of third year Electrical Engineering student Syed Shayan Ali Shah who was killed in an accident on February 10 in Naseem Nagar area.

The FIR contains Pakistan Penal Code's sections 320, 279, 201 and 34.The section 320 pertains to unintentional murder, section 279 to rash driving and section 201 to causing disappearance of evidence.

The complainant alleged that rash driving of the driver Khalid Khoso was the cause of death of his son who sustained a fatal head injury after being allegedly run over by the bus.

Shah accused the PRO Imdad Soomro and Transport Officer Riaz Qazi of connivance, blaming the former for misguiding the media by claiming that his son was hit by another car.

Although the FIR has been registered but the police have so far not arrested any of the accused.The postmortem of Shayan was performed at Qasimabad taluka hospital.

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Murder Police Police Station Student Driver Car Qasimabad University Of Engineering And Technology February FIR Media

Recent Stories

Govt making all out efforts to control inflation: ..

3 minutes ago

Scientists map coronavirus path with computer mode ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ethiopia&#039;s PM

20 minutes ago

Racing coach Travers has 'no problem' with Scotlan ..

3 minutes ago

UAE participates in NATO Defence Ministers&#039; m ..

20 minutes ago

Police bust gang of four in Rawalpindi

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.