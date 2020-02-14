FIR of accidental death of MUET student registered against university officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :In an accidental death case of a student of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, the varsity's Public Relations Officers, Transport Officer and a bus driver have been booked in an FIR.

The case was registered here Friday at Qasimabad police station on the complaint of Syed Ali Mir Shah, father of third year Electrical Engineering student Syed Shayan Ali Shah who was killed in an accident on February 10 in Naseem Nagar area.

The FIR contains Pakistan Penal Code's sections 320, 279, 201 and 34.The section 320 pertains to unintentional murder, section 279 to rash driving and section 201 to causing disappearance of evidence.

The complainant alleged that rash driving of the driver Khalid Khoso was the cause of death of his son who sustained a fatal head injury after being allegedly run over by the bus.

Shah accused the PRO Imdad Soomro and Transport Officer Riaz Qazi of connivance, blaming the former for misguiding the media by claiming that his son was hit by another car.

Although the FIR has been registered but the police have so far not arrested any of the accused.The postmortem of Shayan was performed at Qasimabad taluka hospital.