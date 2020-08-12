QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The First Information Report (FIR) of blast that occurred at Maal Raod in Chaman area of Killa Abdullah district on Monday was registered against unknown suspects by Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Wednesday.

However, six people were martyred and over 20 people were injured in the blast which was planted with motorbike was parked at Maal Road near Chaman.

The FIR has been registered under sections 302 (punishment for premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.