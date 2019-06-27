Firdous-APC-Islamabad-3 (Last)

Islamabad:Firdous said the APC in the declaration said they also rejected National Development Council, which meant that they were against the development of the country.

She said the APC in its proposals had also mentioned democratic rights, but these rights were being demanded by such a leadership, who had been promoting a monarchical culture in the country.

She said the democratic attitudes only flourished when a political position in a party was guaranteed on the basis of merit and not inheritance.

The special assistant said Pakistan could not be run according to the wishes of some people.

She said the APC declaration had a targeted agenda, showing jealousy and enmity with Prime Minister Imran Khan. "We reject this declaration and once again ask you to bring the agenda for the welfare of masses," she added.

Firdous said people had given mandate to the PTI government and it was answerable to them.

She said those who were rejected by the masses would once again meet failure in their attempt to misguide them.

She said the government would strengthen the country's institutions as the members of Debt Inquiry Commission were from those institutions. "These institutions are need and strength of the country. You have sidelined these institutions (in your tenures) and tried to weaken them while working on Indian and some other countries' agenda through Dawn Leaks and other narratives," she mentioned.

Firdous further said the Pakistan's institutions would now work side by side with Prime Minister Imran Khan for the welfare of the country. "These institutions have given sacrifices for the sake of this country. They don't have any personal agenda.

" "Those who lay their lives for the nation will be seen with the government in every welfare initiative for masses. Their presence in the Debt Inquiry Commission will ensure rule of law and supremacy of the Constitution," she asserted.

Regarding APC's announcement to observe Black Day, she said they should mark this day on June 21, when the commission was notified as from that very day it had been decided to unearth their black deeds.

To a question she said targeting Pakistan Army was not the new agenda of those who were responsible for Dawn Leaks.

She said anyone who had the link with the motherland had a strong bond with the country's armed forces, adding anyone who did not have any link with the motherland had no relationship with the armed forces.

Firdous said Pakistan armed forces were the nation's asset, both in war times and during peace. During war times their services were used for external security threats, while during peace for internal threats. Whenever your social fabric was disturbed and your socio-cultural values were hurt or your ideology was attacked, you need them, she added.

She said armed forces were an organized human resource, which was properly trained, well-qualified and well-oriented. "This institution was for the country and its masses. How was it possible that when people were in trouble this institution did not come forward and help them overcome challenges?" she added.

She said some parities, who had representation in the Parliament were disrespecting the Constitution by working under a person (Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman), who had been rejected by the people of Pakistan.