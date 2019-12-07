 Firdous Ashiq says at least 72 months should be given to PTI  govt

(@fidahassanain)

Firdous inaugurates “My Police App” in Gujranwala.

Gujranwala: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 7th, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said at least 72 months should given to PTI government to fix the 72 year old system of the country.

Firdous Ashq Awan said that corruption was the biggest problem in the way of the development and it was PTI’s priority to provide relief to the masses.

Earlier today, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the PTI government failed to alleviate the problems of the general public and pointed out high inflation in the country. He said that the common man was dying due to hunger. He also came hard upon the Punjab Chief Minister and his work in the largest province of the country. He addressed PM Khan saying that “Just look at your Sher Shah Suri what he has done in Punjab? ,”.

Firdous was indirectly countering the statement of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

She appreciated the new set up of digital police helpline and termed it a welcome step for reformation in police department in Gujranwala. She claimed that people would be in direct contact with police officers through the helpline “My Police App”.

She also appreciated RPO Gujranwala and his team for successful launch of the App and said that the initiative is practical shape to the people-friendly police vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“ Police have prime role in ending exploitation and discrimination from the society,” said the Special Assistant.

She also said that police was being turned into an institution to protect the poor instead of supporting criminals. There would be no space for the criminal elements and the advance technology would force the criminals out of peaceful system.