Firdous listens to public complaints in open court

(@imziishan)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan listened to public complaints during an open court at village Kamaanwala here on Sunday.

She also issued orders on various applications for early relief, compliance and redressal of grievances of people as well.

Firdous said both programmes of the government, Ehsaas and Sehat Cards, were proving beneficial for public.

She said, "Now the poor and deserving people will also have easy access to medical treatment in government hospitals through health cards." The special assistance said Prime Minister Imran Khan intended to end inferiority complex among the poor, deserving and oppressed people by putting them on the journey of national development, progress and prosperity.