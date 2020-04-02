Firdous urges people to avoid paying attention to rumors fabricated for Corona virus

UrduPoint.com
Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged the people to avoid paying attention to rumors fabricated for Corona virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday urged the people to avoid paying attention to rumors fabricated for Corona virus.

Talking to a private news channel programe, she said that in the present circumstances, the ill-conceived news about virus outbreak, could be harmful for nation fighting against the deadly virus emerged around the world and damaging the precious lives of people.

Replying to a question raised by Opposition party leader during talk shows, she said the Prime Minister had chosen the title of "Tiger Force" for distributing food items among needy families.

She added that Imran Khan had selected the name of "Tiger Force" before launching the political career.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Prime Minister had awarded the certificates to those Tiger persons who played vital role in raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital. She advised that Opposition parties should desist from linking the word with politics.

Inviting the political parties for supporting the government's sincere efforts made to wipe out Corona virus from the country, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was just thinking about the welfare of the masses and nothing else.

