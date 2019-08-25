Firdous visits shrine of Data Gunj Baksh

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan visited the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, commonly known as Data Ganj Baksh,and laid a floral wreath at the grave of the 11th century Muslim mystic.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan offered fateha and prayed for the prosperity of Pakistan and freedom of Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation during her visit to the Darbar of great Sufi saint of the sub continent.

She paid rich tribute to the great saint and said that Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh's teachings were a beacon of light for the Muslims all over the world.

The Special Assistant mingled up with the women devotees and answered their question. Earlier, she asked the security not to bar the female devotees from visiting the Darbar due to her visit, adding her visit should not be a source of discomfort for general public.