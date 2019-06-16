UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks In Islamabad Stock Exchange Building

1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 11:54 AM

Fire breaks in Islamabad Stock Exchange building

The fire erupted in first floor of the building.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Fire erupted in the building of Islamabad Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Fire vehicles of fire brigades reached to the site of fire and distinguished it.

Rescue sources said that the fire erupted in first floor of the building.

No loss of life was reported in the incident as the building was vacant due to Sunday holiday.

The fire has been put out by the efforts of rescue teams.

The Islamabad Stock Exchange building is situated in J Block, Islamabad.

