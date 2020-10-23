UrduPoint.com
Fire Breaks Out At Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital's ICU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:13 PM

Fire breaks out at Sindh Infectious Disease Hospital's ICU

Fire broke out at Infectious Disease Hospital here on Friday noon, confirmed the authorities attributing the incident to short circuit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Fire broke out at Infectious Disease Hospital here on Friday noon, confirmed the authorities attributing the incident to short circuit.

All admitted patients were said being urgently moved out of the unit and transported to Dr. Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital's trauma ward via the well equipped ambulances run under the government's Rescue and Medical Services.

