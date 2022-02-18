UrduPoint.com

Fire Breaks Out On Ferry Off Greece, Passengers Evacuated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Fire breaks out on ferry off Greece, passengers evacuated

ATHENS, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) --:An Italian-flagged ferry with 288 people on board caught fire Friday while sailing through the Mediterranean's Ionian Sea, said the Greek port police.

The cruise ship was carrying 237 passengers and 51 crew members, said the Greek coastguard.

One person got respiratory problems and was transferred to a local hospital, reported the Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Police said three tug boats and three patrol boats have been sent to help passengers.

All passengers aboard the ship, Euroferry Olympia, heading to Italy from Greece, have been rescued, according to the Greek radio station Skai.

They were being transported to the nearby Greek island of Corfu, said the Greek coastguard.

Related Topics

Fire Police Olympia Italy Greece From

Recent Stories

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rah ..

Film star Haider Rahi all set to revive Sultan Rahi's legacy in upcoming movies

18 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer ..

Sheikh Rasheed condemns killing of senior producer

18 minutes ago
 OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presiden ..

OSCE to Assist Turkmenistan in Organizing Presidential Elections - Foreign Minis ..

18 minutes ago
 Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago
 Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions ..

Asghar Mall College's girls clinche top positions in PU's MSc Geography exams

18 minutes ago
 Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar ..

Fawad condemns killing of senior journalist Athar in Karachi

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>