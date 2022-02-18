Fire breaks out on ferry off Greece, passengers evacuated

(@FahadShabbir)

ATHENS, Feb. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) --:An Italian-flagged ferry with 288 people on board caught fire Friday while sailing through the Mediterranean's Ionian Sea, said the Greek port police.

The cruise ship was carrying 237 passengers and 51 crew members, said the Greek coastguard.

One person got respiratory problems and was transferred to a local hospital, reported the Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Police said three tug boats and three patrol boats have been sent to help passengers.

All passengers aboard the ship, Euroferry Olympia, heading to Italy from Greece, have been rescued, according to the Greek radio station Skai.

They were being transported to the nearby Greek island of Corfu, said the Greek coastguard.