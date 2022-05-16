Fire engulfs 20 huts, cattle, goods burnt

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Household goods worth lacs of rupees along with cattle were burnt alive after fire engulfed 20 huts one after another, police said Monday.

Victims of the Indus River had taken up residence in hut-like makeshift houses on public property in the limits of Beet Mir Hazar Police Station.

Last night fire broke out in a hut which engulfed nineteen others situated close by as a result of which cattle and goods were burnt. Total damage is estimated about Rs.

2.5 million. Authorities could not ascertain the reason of fire.

Former UC Chairman of riverine area, Ajmal Khan Laghari reached out to the victims to express sympathy soon after the fire incident. Talking to media persons, the affectees said neither tehsil nor any official from the district administration had approached them for relief. They said they were facing shortage of food and even their costumes had burnt. They warned of staging a protest if they didn't get help by the concerned authorities.