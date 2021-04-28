UrduPoint.com
Fire Erupted In A House In Gulbahar, No Casualty Reported

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Fire erupted in a house in Gulbahar, no casualty reported

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :A fire broke out in the house of a man named Umair in Gulbahar Anam Sanam Chowk, the officials of the Rescue 1122 confirmed the incident with no casualty reported.

According to initial reports given by the officials of the Rescue 1122, the reason of fire eruption could not be ascertained.

Around 3 fire engines and 2 emulsions of Rescue 1122 were dispatched to the accident site.

The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. As many as five people trapped in the house was rescued by the rescue team,the officials informed.

Firefighters professionally contained the blaze within an hour and the timely action of the Rescue 1122 saved the surrounding population from major damage.

