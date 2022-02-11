UrduPoint.com

Fire Erupts In Lala Musa, 200 Shops Burnt

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :A huge fire broke out in Lala Musa, Landa Bazaar on Friday morning, burning more than 200 shops.

According to details, Rescue 1122 has confirmed that at least four fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and put out the fire.

According to private news channels, rescue officials said the cause of the fire was not yet known.

According to rescue sources, no casualties were reported in the incident.

