Fire erupts into gypsies, goods gutted

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Fire erupted into gypsies near patrolling post Boa Pur Khanewal road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, the fire erupted into the gypsies due to unknown reasons which spread into three gypsies.

The Rescue teams rushed to the spot and controlled the fire while cooling process was underway.

The cause of fire could not be ascertained yet and no human loss was reported. However, goods worth Rs eight lac including dowery good was also gutted.