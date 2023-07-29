Open Menu

Fire Guts 25 Shops, Kills 1 In Rehmanabad Commercial Plazas

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :A fire broke out in three commercial plazas in Rehmanabad on Saturday, gutting 25 shops and killing one person. The Gulf Centre, Rabi Centre, and China Centre were all affected by the blaze, which caused millions of rupees in damage.

Rescue 1122 officials and firefighters responded swiftly with dispatched eight fire trucks and special rescue vehicles to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which started on the second and third floors of the plazas.

The cause of the fire is currently believed to be a short circuit, but investigations are ongoing to confirm the exact reason.

Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare, Dr Jamal Nasir, personally visited the site on Murree Road to inspect the rescue operation.

He stressed the importance of thoroughly examining the three affected plazas, Rabi Center, Gulf Center, and China Center, to prevent any chance of the fire rekindling.

Dr Jamal Nasir instructed the police to cooperate fully with the affected traders in assessing their belongings. The efforts of Rescue 1122 were commended for their timely response in bringing the fire under control.

