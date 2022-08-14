Fireworks displayed at mid night to celebrate "Jashan -e- Azadi"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :In connection with the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan, a large number of people came out in the city, Latifabad and Qasimabad and grand display of fireworks and rallies were organized on Saturday mid night.

As the date changed to 14th August at 12 o'clock in the night, the youth put on a grand display of fireworks and took out rallies on motorcycles and cars decorated with national flags.

Thousands of people gathered in various camps in Hyderabad, Sindh's second largest city, and celebrated the Diamond Jubilee anniversary of the formation of Pakistan.

Strict security measures were taken on the occasion and police and Rangers personnel were deployed to protect the rallies.

A large number of people including children and women were among the participants of the rallies to express their love and affection for our founding fathers and heroes of our independence struggle.

The participants of the rallies expressed their joy by dancing to "Dil Dil Pakistan", "Watan Ki Mitti Ghawah Rehana" and the national anthem.

While holding national flags and pictures of Quad e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Khan Liaquat Ali Khan and Alama Dr Muhammad Iqbal in their hands, people raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad".