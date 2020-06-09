UrduPoint.com
FIRs Against Builders Involved In Illegal Constructions Be Lodged: Nasir Shah

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

FIRs against builders involved in illegal constructions be lodged: Nasir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Sind Minister for Information, Forest and Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Tuesday said that the Sindh government would not allow anyone to play with the lives of citizens and no compromise would be made to this effect.

He said that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in illegal constructions and corrupt officers.

He stated this while an important meeting held at the office of Commissioner Karachi, according to a news release here.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, ,DIG Maqsood Memon, DG SBCA Naseemul Ghani, representatives of KMC, Cantonment board, Rangers and others.

Commissioner Karachi briefed the Minister that the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had issued notices to the residents of dangerous buildings for the immediate evacuation.

DG SBCA informed the Minister that most of the dangerous buildings were in old areas of the city and a few of them had been declared as heritage.

Addressing the participants of meeting Nasir Shah said that the Liyari incident was very painful. The Minister said that the government of Sind could risk the lives of citizens for anything and the illegal constructions should be stopped immediately.

He instructed the DG SBCA to take strict action against the officers involved in issuing illegal approvals and no leniency be given to any official or builder.

Nasir Hussain Shah said that FIR should be logged against the builders involved in constructing illegal portions and district administration, SBCA and police shall jointly start an operation against the violators.

He instructed to form a vigilance committee in every district for the identification of the dangerous and illegal buildings in those area.

Later, Nasir Hussain Shah told media that 422 buildings had been declareddangerous in Karachi out of which 55 belonged to the heritage department.

